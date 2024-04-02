Listen Live
Sexyy Red "Get It Sexy," Kurupt ft. Kokane "Microphone Fiend" & More | Daily Visuals 4.2.24

Sexyy Red and Drake take things back a few decades and Kurupt spits bars to a classic 80's beat. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 2, 2024

Rolling Loud California 2024

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

As of late Sexyy Red’s been making all kinds of noise thanks to some pretty interesting music videos and now the up and coming rapper has decided to show love to a bygone era that may be making a comeback in 2024.

In her latest visuals to “Get It Sexyy,” Red takes it back to the early 2000’s when the clothes was hella baggy, Apple computers took up half a table and long white tee’s were all the rage. Heck, even Drake got in on the throwback festivities.

Speaking of throwbacks, West Coast legend Kurupt is showing that he’s still got some bars left to spit and in his Kokane assisted clip to “Microphone Fiend” the DPG OG borrow’s Rakim’s classic instrumental and shows these youngn’s a thing or two about intricate wordplay and rhyme patterns. Salute!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from LayDaPlugg, Humble Gz, and more.

SEXYY RED – “GET IT SEXYY”

KURUPT FT. KOKANE – “MICROPHONE FIEND”

LAYDAPLUGG – “KICK DOOR”

YUNG KELLZ FT. MAIAHBAE – “ARE YOU?”

HUMBLE GZ – “BAMAZ K”

NA’JAII – “ANESTHESIA”

KEY! – “CATCH ME”

SASHA MONROE – “GET IN WITH ME”

Sexyy Red “Get It Sexy,” Kurupt ft. Kokane “Microphone Fiend” & More | Daily Visuals 4.2.24  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Sexyy Red "Get It Sexy," Kurupt ft. Kokane "Microphone Fiend" & More | Daily Visuals 4.2.24

