Listen Live
Local

Cocaine, Meth, Fentanyl & More Found in Indy Drug Bust

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Blurred police lights.

Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Indianapolis has been arrested in a police drug bust.

William Collins, 45, was pulled over on North Emerson Avenue Monday night after a detective with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force spotted Collins during a drug sale in a parking lot.

Detectives apparently found a gun on Collins, which he’s not supposed to have due to his criminal record.

Police received a search warrant and went through a business on East 38th Street. That’s where detectives found three more guns, two of which were stolen, around 900 rounds of ammo, 600 grams of cocaine, five pounds of meth, one pound of marijuana and 70 grams of pressed fentanyl pills.

William Collins was arrested and now faces charges of dealing in meth, dealing in a narcotic drug, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The post Cocaine, Meth, Fentanyl & More Found in Indy Drug Bust appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Cocaine, Meth, Fentanyl & More Found in Indy Drug Bust  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Cocaine, Meth, Fentanyl & More Found in Indy Drug Bust

IBE Summer Celebration Graphic to buy tickets this year
Entertainment

Your Ultimate Guide to the IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

News

Companies Tied To Diddy Served Subpoenas After Federal Raids

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Ma$e Warns Men About Women Partners with Male Trainers

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close