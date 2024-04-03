ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — Police say no one was seriously hurt when a train and a pickup truck crashed in Allen County late Wednesday morning.
The crash happened near Roth Road and Springfield Center Road. In images from the scene, a white pickup truck appears to have front-end damage, and the train appears to be unharmed.
At this time, it is not clear what led to the crash, but the road was closed for a time Wednesday.
Officers are still investigating.
The post Train and Truck Crash in Allen County, No Serious Injuries appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Train and Truck Crash in Allen County, No Serious Injuries was originally published on wibc.com
-
Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell
-
Cash Blast!
-
Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement
-
Yung Miami Accused Of Pushing “Pink Cocaine” For Diddy In Amended Suit
-
Make Mondays Magical with WTLC's Cash Blast Contest!
-
Your Ultimate Guide to the IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!
-
Louisville Rapper Killed At Southern Indiana Casino
-
Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life