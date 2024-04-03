Listen Live
Man Convicted in Indy 2017 Murder Cold Case

Published on April 3, 2024

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — A 2017 Indianapolis murder has finally been solved.

Riki Eaton has been convicted of murder in the shooting death of Jenny Boltinghouse in Indianapolis. It was back on February 13th, 2017, when the body of Jenny Boltinghouse was found in the White River near South Harding Street. Boltinghouse had been shot three times in the head, and once in the arm.

In July 2019, Indianapolis Metro Police received a tip from a witness about the case while they were investigating a completely different case. The witness said Riki Eaton told them several times that he had killed Boltinghouse.

In May 2021, police received a similar report from someone else, claiming that Boltinghouse was their cousin and that Eaton had admitted to the murder. Police say several more witnesses started coming forward and accusing Riki Eaton of the murder. Some of those witnesses said Eaton threatened their life if they ever said anything to police about the Boltinghouse murder.

Cell phone data also shows that Eaton’s phone hit off of a nearby tower during the time of the 2017 murder.

