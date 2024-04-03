Listen Live
News

Jonathan Mannion Pays Homage To Legendary Skateboarder Harold Hunter

Harold Hunter became internationally known for his role in Larry Clark's cult classic film 'Kids'

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

On Tuesday, April 2, legendary skater turned actor Harold Hunter would’ve turned 50-years-old. Although he’s not here to celebrate such a milestone with us, famed photographer Jonathan Mannion is ensuring his legacy continues on.

 

According to Hypebeast, Mannion took to the streets of New York City to plaster the likeness of Hunter throughout Downtown Manhattan using never-before-seen photos he took with Hunter during their skate sessions back in 1997. While many of today’s youth may be unfamiliar with the Kids actor (classic film), Mannion included a QR code that would inform onlookers of his legacy and how he utilized skateboarding to positively impact his community.

For better or worse you have to appreciate technology these days.

Per Hypebeast:

Outside his celebrated history with Zoo York, Hunter was cherished for his exuberant and welcoming personality that transcended the world of skateboarding, leading to a number of modeling and acting roles during the ’90s, including campaigns with Tommy Hilfiger and Larry Clark’s seminal film, Kids(1995). “Harold’s skateboard was just a vehicle,” said actor Rosario Dawson, who grew up in the same neighborhood as the skater, in a past interview. “He became famous for his personality and his spirit. If anybody came to New York, he would take them in and show them the city.” Hunter was tragically found dead in the Manhattan housing project he grew up in on February 17, 2006, from a heart attack. He was 31.

“It is for all of these insights gained that day about Harold’s spirit that I have chosen to hold him as high as possible on what would have been his 50th Birthday, in order to begin to share deeper layers of his humanity,” said Mannion in a release regarding the partnership. “Crying tears from infectious laughter, calmer introspective moments, pure connection with community as he interacted with anyone who he encountered… they don’t make them like Harold anymore,” Mannion added.

Here’s to hoping that Mannion’s tribute to Hunter inspires a few souls to follow suit one way or another. According to Mannion, the Harold Hunter Foundation helped make his tribute possible.

What are your memories of Harold Hunter? Let us know in the comments section below.

Jonathan Mannion Pays Homage To Legendary Skateboarder Harold Hunter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

IBE Summer Celebration Graphic to buy tickets this year
Entertainment

Your Ultimate Guide to the IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Local

Winchester Tornado Confirmed as Two Separate Tornadoes

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close