Local

Man Shot And Killed Outside East Side Laundromat

Published on April 3, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died in a hospital after he was found shot Tuesday night at a laundromat along East 38th Street, Indianapolis police say.

A captain for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told News 8 that officers were at Indyland Laundromat for an unrelated incident when a vehicle pulled up at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday. The people inside the vehicle pushed out the man with the gunshot wound and then drove off.

The man died in a hospital operating room shortly before midnight, the captain said.

IMPD is trying to get surveillance video. No witnesses have been found.

The laundromat is in the 9900 block of East 38th Street, which is just west of North Mitthoeffer Road and about a mile south of the border for the city of Lawrence.

