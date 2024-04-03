Listen Live
News

Mother Held Without Bond in Alleged Murder of 5-Year-Old Son

Anderson is scheduled to appear in court again on April 25, with a tentative trial date set for August.

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Anderson in Court

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

SALEM, IND — Dejaune Anderson is currently held without bond for the alleged murder of her 5-year-old son, Cairo Johnson. During her initial court appearance on Tuesday, Anderson claimed she had been under federal surveillance for eight months before being apprehended. Last month, U.S. Marshals arrested Anderson in California after nearly two years on the run.

“I’ve been under NSA surveillance for the past eight months,” Anderson told Washington County Circuit Judge Larry Medlock, “and how can that qualify me as a fugitive on the run when I’ve also had a detail from Space Force that was following my every move?”

Related Stories

On April 16, 2022, Cairo Jordan’s body was discovered in a dense wooded area in Washington County, Indiana, approximately 25 miles northwest of Louisville. He was found inside a suitcase bearing the words “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada.”

“I wanna file a motion for self-representation,” she said.

Before she was taken out of the courtroom, the judge ordered a public defender be assigned to represent her.

“If you want to represent yourself, you’re gonna have to learn the rules of evidence and procedure,” he said.

Anderson faces charges of murder, neglect, and obstruction of justice in connection with Cairo Ammar Jordan’s death. A mushroom hunter found the boy’s body in a wooded area of southern Indiana in April 2022.

Anderson is scheduled to appear in court again on April 25, with a tentative trial date set for August.

The post Mother Held Without Bond in Alleged Murder of 5-Year-Old Son appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Mother Held Without Bond in Alleged Murder of 5-Year-Old Son  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

IBE Summer Celebration Graphic to buy tickets this year
Entertainment

Your Ultimate Guide to the IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Local

Winchester Tornado Confirmed as Two Separate Tornadoes

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close