Kokomo Police Arrest One Man After Burglary at FOP Lodge

Published on April 2, 2024

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo Police announced on Tuesday that they responded to an interior burglary alarm at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #78 at 102 W. Markland Ave.

Officers arrived to find someone had forced themselves into the building. They would eventually locate 22-year-old Jerome Johnson of Pennsylvania in the building. Johnson would be arrested and charged with Burglary.

Investigation would later reveal that donations to the Carl Koontz Fund were stolen from inside the FOP Lodge. That fund is named after an officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty back in 2016. There was also damage to the building’s interior.

Police think that Johnson was with two other individuals during the theft. They left before police arrived at the scene.

If you have any information on the burglary contact KPD at 765-456-7017 or you can report tips anonymously on the Kokomo PD mobile app.

Kokomo Police Arrest One Man After Burglary at FOP Lodge

