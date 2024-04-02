Solar Eclipse: Some Schools Canceling Classes or Going Virtual

STATEWIDE — With many parts of the Hoosier state expected to have a clear view of the upcoming total solar eclipse, some schools have announced that they will be canceling classes on April 8th.
Continue reading for a list of schools that will be giving students the day off in honor of the eclipse. Below, you will also find a list of schools that will be offering e-learning, instead of in-person classes.
Don’t see your child’s school on the list? Let us know if we missed anything in the comments.
Schools Canceling Classes on April 8th:
- Brebeuf High School
- Brownsburg Community Schools
- Cardinal Ritter High School
- Carmel Clay Schools
- Center Grove Community Schools
- Eastern Hancock Schools
- Fort Wayne Community Schools
- Guerin Catholic High School
- Hamilton Heights schools
- Hamilton Southeastern Schools
- Heritage Christian High School
- Indianapolis Public Schools
- Lawrence Township
- Lebanon Community Schools
- Mill Creek Community Schools
- Monroe County Community Schools
- Muncie Community Schools
- Noblesville Schools
- Park Tudor School
- Pike Township
- Plainfield Community Schools
- Roncalli High School
- Southern Hancock County Schools
- Speedway Schools
- Wayne Township
- Zionsville Community Schools
Schools Doing E-Learning on April 8th:
- Avon Community schools
- Beech Grove Schools
- Bishop Chatard High School
- Cathedral High School
- Clark-Pleasant Community Schools
- Danville Community Schools
- Decatur Township
- Franklin Township Community Schools
- Greenfield-Central Community Schools
- Jennings County Schools
- Martinsville Schools
- Mooresville Schools
- Mt. Vernon Community Schools
- Perry Township
- Scecina Memorial High School
- Warren Township
- Washington Township
- Westfield Washington Schools
