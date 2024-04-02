Listen Live
Solar Eclipse: Some Schools Canceling Classes or Going Virtual

Published on April 2, 2024

School Bus

School Bus

STATEWIDE — With many parts of the Hoosier state expected to have a clear view of the upcoming total solar eclipse, some schools have announced that they will be canceling classes on April 8th.

Continue reading for a list of schools that will be giving students the day off in honor of the eclipse. Below, you will also find a list of schools that will be offering e-learning, instead of in-person classes.

Don’t see your child’s school on the list? Let us know if we missed anything in the comments.

Schools Canceling Classes on April 8th:

  • Brebeuf High School
  • Brownsburg Community Schools
  • Cardinal Ritter High School
  • Carmel Clay Schools
  • Center Grove Community Schools
  • Eastern Hancock Schools
  • Fort Wayne Community Schools
  • Guerin Catholic High School
  • Hamilton Heights schools
  • Hamilton Southeastern Schools
  • Heritage Christian High School
  • Indianapolis Public Schools
  • Lawrence Township
  • Lebanon Community Schools
  • Mill Creek Community Schools
  • Monroe County Community Schools
  • Muncie Community Schools
  • Noblesville Schools
  • Park Tudor School
  • Pike Township
  • Plainfield Community Schools
  • Roncalli High School
  • Southern Hancock County Schools
  • Speedway Schools
  • Wayne Township
  • Zionsville Community Schools

Schools Doing E-Learning on April 8th:

  • Avon Community schools
  • Beech Grove Schools
  • Bishop Chatard High School
  • Cathedral High School
  • Clark-Pleasant Community Schools
  • Danville Community Schools
  • Decatur Township
  • Franklin Township Community Schools
  • Greenfield-Central Community Schools
  • Jennings County Schools
  • Martinsville Schools
  • Mooresville Schools
  • Mt. Vernon Community Schools
  • Perry Township
  • Scecina Memorial High School
  • Warren Township
  • Washington Township
  • Westfield Washington Schools

The post Solar Eclipse: Some Schools Canceling Classes or Going Virtual appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

