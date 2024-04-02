Police Arrest Man for Sexual Misconduct With a Minor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne Police have arrested a man who they say had sex with a teenage girl and got her pregnant.
Officers now say 22-year-old Moises Briones Jr. is facing a felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor. They first took the lead on this case last February, after getting information from the Indiana Department of Child Services.
The 15-year-old girl told police that she had been sexually abused by Briones and gotten pregnant with his child. DNA evidence apparently proves that Briones is the father.
