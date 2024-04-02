The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” To See A Massive General Release

It’s been a slow few weeks for hypebeasts as the recent Nikes and Jordan drops have been less than stellar. But anticipation has been building for the long-awaited Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue”‘s and judging from the numbers, it should be an easy copp for sneaker enthusiasts.

According to Sneakernews, Nike has gotten the memo from sneakerheads to mass produce their most highly-anticipated releases (instead of making them limited) and will be dropping a million pairs of their retro Air Jordan 4’s. Originally the sneakers were only going to be seeing a 500,000 pair drop as the “Reimagined” Air Jordan 4 “Bred”‘s did, but with the hype behind this colorway reaching a fever pitch, Nike decided to give us what we want while cashing in bigly as these are basically a guaranteed sell out on arrival.

Sneakernews reports:

When comparing the Military Blue and Bred Reimagined 4s, it’s worth noting that the Military Blues will most definitely be met with more demand. While sneakerheads were able to satiate their need for “Bred” Jordan 4s as recently as 2019 before the Reimagineds dropped this year, the Military Blue colorway hasn’t surfaced in any shape or form since 2012. For that reason, news of high stock numbers come as promising development for all those looking to secure a pair (sorry, resellers).

If production does in fact meet consumer demand, we’ll most likely see shock drops and other non-traditional rollouts just as we did with the Bred Reimagineds both before and after their official release on February 17th.

This is a good look for true-blue sneakerheads who’ve had to deal with sneaker resellers and sneakerbots that eat up inventory on hyped up sneakers that drop in limited quantities. With a million pairs available not only will it give heads a fair shot at copping for retail, but resale prices shouldn’t be ridiculously high.

Hopefully they do the same with their future Travis Scott and Off-White collaborations. Damnit, Jordan Brand, drop those purple and white Travis Scott Air Jordan 4’s!!!

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue”‘s are set to drop on May 25th. Will you be copping? Let us know in the comments section below.

