Arrest Made After Man Found Shot To Death On Near West Side

Published on April 2, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed and police say they have made an arrest.

IMPD was called around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening to a home on the near southwest side of the city. They arrived to the home along Kappes Street between Belmont and Harding and found a man, Dustin Soubieh, 39, who had been shot to death on the front porch of a home.

Soon after IMPD Ofc. William Young said their investigation led them to a nearby home where they believed a man involved in the shooting was holed up. SWAT was called in, but after a little while they figured out no one was inside.

Police have arrested Jerry Fallen for the shooting.

Police ask if anyone has any information about the shooting that they call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS, where tips can be made anonymously.

