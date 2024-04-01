Listen Live
Local

Milltown Man Arrested for Murder and Child Molestation

Published on April 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

MILLTOWN — Indiana State Police say that on Saturday they were called to assist in a murder investigation. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Milltown area earlier in the day and found the body of Nancy Herman.

Clinton Herman, 44, was named as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Officers had to search for Herman for several hours before finally locating him at a residence in Harrison County.

He was arrested and charged with murder and child molesting. ISP says this is still an active investigation.

Clinton Herman Mug Shot

Source: Indiana State Police / ISP

The post Milltown Man Arrested for Murder and Child Molestation appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Milltown Man Arrested for Murder and Child Molestation  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Milltown Man Arrested for Murder and Child Molestation

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Local

Winchester Tornado Confirmed as Two Separate Tornadoes

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close