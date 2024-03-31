Listen Live
Local

One Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting, IMPD Investigating

Published on March 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Metro Police are investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening.

Officers say they were called near West 33rd Street and Georgetown Road around 7:30 p.m., in regard to shots being fired into the air.  There, they saw the suspect in a car and tried to stop him.

But, that’s when he apparently drove away, and a chase ensued.

Eventually, the man – who has not yet been identified – got out of the car on Winton Avenue.  Police claim he then held a gun to his own head.

Law enforcement officials talked with the man for about an hour, until he started to leave the scene.  When they tried to stop him, though, they say he fired at officers, so officers shot him.

The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, but he did not survive.  IMPD says no officers were hurt, but those involved in the incident are now on administrative leave.

Police are still investigating.  Learn more here.

If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office, or contact Crime Stoppers.

IMPD Homicide Office Contact:

Detective Sergeant Brian Lambert

317-327-3475

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post One Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting, IMPD Investigating appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

One Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting, IMPD Investigating  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Local

Winchester Tornado Confirmed as Two Separate Tornadoes

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close