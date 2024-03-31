One Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting, IMPD Investigating

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Metro Police are investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening.

Officers say they were called near West 33rd Street and Georgetown Road around 7:30 p.m., in regard to shots being fired into the air. There, they saw the suspect in a car and tried to stop him.

IMPD officers are on scene of an incident in the 3200 block of Winton Avenue. There was an officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured. Follow along for updates. pic.twitter.com/X35OVbVRmu — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 1, 2024

But, that’s when he apparently drove away, and a chase ensued.

Eventually, the man – who has not yet been identified – got out of the car on Winton Avenue. Police claim he then held a gun to his own head.

Law enforcement officials talked with the man for about an hour, until he started to leave the scene. When they tried to stop him, though, they say he fired at officers, so officers shot him.

Officers responded to shots fired at 33rd and Georgetown Rd. A short vehicle pursuit ensued and ended in 3200 of Winton Ave. At last check, the suspect was in critical condition at an area hospital. https://t.co/5ZxXLhqSlh — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 1, 2024

The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, but he did not survive. IMPD says no officers were hurt, but those involved in the incident are now on administrative leave.

Police are still investigating. Learn more here.

If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office, or contact Crime Stoppers.

IMPD Homicide Office Contact:

Detective Sergeant Brian Lambert

317-327-3475

