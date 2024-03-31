Listen Live
NWS: Severe Weather Expected to Start Week, Hail and Tornados Possible

Published on March 31, 2024

NWS WEATHER Graphic for 03-31-24

Source: National Weather Service / NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier’s in central Indiana should buckle in for a rainy couple of days as thunderstorms are forecast for the beginning of the week along with the potential for some snow fall on Wednesday.

Sunday is going to begin with some light rain, the National Weather Service Indianapolis says that there should be a break in the rain until late afternoon or early evening. Rainfall will resume with potential for some severe weather as thunderstorms are expected throughout the area. The NWS says hail is possible and does not rule out the potential for a tornado.

Monday will be similar in timing. Rain is expected to break in the morning hours and resume again around 2p.m. Severe thunderstorms are a threat yet again as Greg Melo of the NWS says that the southern corridor of Indianapolis around I-70 could see large hail and potentially tornados.

The severe weather threat has the potential to last into Tuesday morning, however things should settle down as the day moves on. Rain is still expected to fall for much of the day. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could see the rain turn into snow as temperatures are expected to dip into the mid to low 30’s. The NWS says that with the grounds as warm as they have been accumulation is unlikely but can’t be ruled out.

