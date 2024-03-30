Listen Live
News

Diddy Spotted In The Wild In Miami

Published on March 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Diddy x Wes Watson

Source: @watson_fit / Instagram

Despite dealing with a handful of lawsuits that claim he is a sexual predator and having his homes on both coasts raided by the Feds, Sean “Diddy” Combs is still kicking it in Miami. The disgraced Bad Boy mogul was seen on film out and about, and even producer Stevie J was with him, too.

Wes Watson, an influencer, fitness trainer and “life” coach, shared a clip and photo of Diddy at a cafe. Apparently, Watson was on a coffee run and spotted Diddy at a spot called Pura Vida.

“Came to just GRAB a SHOT of ESPRESSO and I Ran into DIDDY‼,” was the caption of the pic that showed a smiling Diddy looking at Watson’s phone.

In the clip, Diddy throws up an L with his fingers and say “Love.”

We wouldn’t say the predicament Diddy finds himself in the type of movie anyone would want to be in. Respectfully.

And clearly, Stevie J is still Team Diddy. No wonder he offered up 50 Cent the fade.

Diddy Spotted In The Wild In Miami  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

News

Diddy Spotted In The Wild In Miami

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Local

Louisville Rapper Killed At Southern Indiana Casino

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close