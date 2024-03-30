Senator Mike Braun’s Campaign Facing $159,000 in Fines

INDIANAPOLIS — Current Senator and Hoosier Governor hopeful Mike Braun is now facing fines, as his Senate campaign has been fined $159,000 by the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The FEC believes Braun’s team accepted more than $11 million in campaign loans as he worked to defeat incumbent Senator Joe Donnelly in 2018. They say the details of 29 transactions were not properly reported.

Now, you may be wondering if his team has been accused of breaking the law.

Initially, the FEC suspected illegal activity. But, they later determined that the financial issues were the result of “technical” mistakes by former Treasurer Travis Kabrick.

Given the total amount of loans Braun received, some feel the fine is not enough. Many are also concerned about the senator’s track record, as the FEC previously learned that his campaign may have gotten more than $700,000 in excess funding.

Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl says, “Braun has made a career out of lying to Hoosiers… If [he] is willing to hide $11 million from the FEC, just imagine what he is willing to hide as governor.”

