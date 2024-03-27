Listen Live
Local

Nebraska Man With Stolen Car Caught in Greensburg

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — On March 26th the Greensburg Police Department was monitoring a suspicious vehicle in a Walmart parking lot when the vehicle fled causing a crash on East Nightingale Drive.

According to the GPD an officer arrived at the Walmart parking lot and a male driver would flee the scene in a Chevrolet. The driver would go south through the parking lot eventually ramping their vehicle through a grass ditch. At this time the police officer would lose sight of the Chevrolet.

Moments later as the officer drove onto East Nightingale Drive he would see the Chevrolet again, involved in a two-vehicle crash with a Toyota Tacoma.

The driver of the fleeing Chevrolet would be identified as Chane Rager of Nebraska and the driver of the Toyota Tacoma identified as John Brooks of Greensburg. Both would be transported to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries.

Greensburg Police confirmed that the Chevrolet involved in the accident was stolen in Nebraska. Rager also had active warrants for theft in his home state.

Indiana State Police are handling the reconstruction of the accident while Greensburg Police continue with the criminal case.

The post Nebraska Man With Stolen Car Caught in Greensburg appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Nebraska Man With Stolen Car Caught in Greensburg  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Nebraska Man With Stolen Car Caught in Greensburg

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Local

Louisville Rapper Killed At Southern Indiana Casino

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close