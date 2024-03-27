Listen Live
Local

Salem Man Arrested on Child Molestation Charges in Multiple Counties

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
James Crawford Jr Mug Shot

Source: Indiana State Police / ISP

SALEM, Ind. — The Indiana State Police say that on Tuesday they arrested James Crawford, 32, of Salem on child molesting charges in two different counties.

ISP began investigating in February after a Washington County school system resource officer alerted them that a child in the school had possibly been molested.

Related Stories

ISP conducted a sexual assault forensic examination at a local hospital as well as a forensic interview at a local child advocacy center. The investigation led officers to believe that Crawford had illegal contact with a child in both Washington and Clark County over several months.

Crawford was served both his warrants on Tuesday. He is already incarcerated in the Washington County Jail on possession of methamphetamine charges from February.

Now added to that are charges in two counties:

Washington County:

Child Molesting – Level 1 Felony, two counts.

Child Molesting – Level 4 Felony, one count.

Tattooing a Minor – Class A Misdemeanor, one count.

Clark County:

Child Seduction – Level 4 Felony, one count.

Sexual Misconduct with a Minor – Level 4 Felony, one count.

Child Solicitation – Level 4 Felony, one count.

The post Salem Man Arrested on Child Molestation Charges in Multiple Counties appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Salem Man Arrested on Child Molestation Charges in Multiple Counties  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Salem Man Arrested on Child Molestation Charges in Multiple Counties

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Local

Louisville Rapper Killed At Southern Indiana Casino

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close