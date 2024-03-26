Listen Live
News

Diddy AKA Sean Combs Seen On Video At Miami Executive Airport

Despite fast developing reports, Diddy is neither under arrest or on the run as some suggested online.

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy, known also as Sean Combs, had his homes in Los Angeles and Miami raided on Monday (March 25) in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. A video of Diddy surfaced online and showed the mogul simply walking around a Miami airport.

TMZ shared the footage of Diddy, 54, walking around Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport and was reportedly stopped by law enforcement officials.

According to an eyewitness, Diddy was waiting on other people who were part of his entourage who too were stopped by investigators although it isn’t known if anything came of it. The Department of Homeland Security officers appeared on the scene while the Bad Boy Records honcho was on a private jet.

Rumors online persisted that Combs was attempting to flee the country but considering that he isn’t under arrest, it does not appear that Diddy is on the run.

Thus far, four Jane Does, and one John Doe have been questioned by the Southern District of New York, who is said to be leading the criminal investigation.

This story is still developing and as new details emerge, we will update our reporting.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Diddy AKA Sean Combs Seen On Video At Miami Executive Airport  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

News

Diddy AKA Sean Combs Seen On Video At Miami Executive Airport

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Local

Louisville Rapper Killed At Southern Indiana Casino

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close