Goodrich “Disappointed” That Spartz Changed Mind About Running

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — GOP candidate for Indiana’s 5th congressional district State Rep. Chuck Goodrich says he was disappointed when he heard that Congresswoman Victoria Spartz had changed her mind about not running for another term.

Spartz made the decision with just days left before the filing deadline last month. Goodrich says that he is the person for the job to represent Hoosiers directly north of Indianapolis.

“You know I really think of a quote that means a lot to me,” Goodrich told All Indiana Politics. “It goes ‘a pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity, but an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.’ That’s why I’m running for Congress.”

Goodrich, who represents areas in and around Noblesville in the Indiana House, said he is optimistic that he can help get Congress on good footing. he said it starts with “returning dignity” to hard work and to jobs “where you work with your hands.” He said pushing for jobs in trades and other careers that are outside the realm of traditional college degrees is the way to remove people from generational poverty.

He also hopes to push amendments for passing balanced budgets.

“I believe I can work inside the federal government and Congress to figure that out,” he said. “I am all for a balanced budget amendment. That’s why Indiana is admired throughout the country because of our fiscal position among other things.”

Goodrich also said he wants to scale back the regulation of businesses. He claims government regulations are “putting people out of business.”

He is among a crowded field of Republicans running for the nomination in the 5th district.

