Listen Live
Local

ISP: Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Indy’s Northeast Side

Published on March 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS— A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the north east side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.

At around 4 PM, police started getting calls about the crash on the ramp from I-465 northbound to I-69 northbound.

Police believe the man on the motorcycle was driving too fast when he lost control of the motorcycle and hit a guardrail along the side of the ramp. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and went underneath a trailer that was being pulled by a pickup truck. Investigators believe the truck then rolled over the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ramp from I-465 northbound to I-69 was closed for three hours while the crash was investigated. It has since re-opened.

Due to state law, an intoxication test was administered to the pickup truck driver.

 

The post ISP: Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Indy’s Northeast Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

ISP: Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Indy’s Northeast Side  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

ISP: Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Indy’s Northeast Side

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250!

Local

Louisville Rapper Killed At Southern Indiana Casino

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close