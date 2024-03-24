Listen Live
Local

NWS: Windy Weather with Potential for Thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday

Published on March 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
NWS WIND GRAPHIC FOR 03-25/26-24

Source: National Weather Service / NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service Indianapolis is calling for high wind speeds on Monday upwards of 40 mph. Rain is expected to follow sometime in the afternoon.

The NWS advises loose objects, trash cans, and furniture outside is at risk of being blown away given the wind speeds sweeping through the area.

The rainy conditions could last into Tuesday where it has the chance to develop into a strong or even severe thunderstorm. Winds could increase to 50 mph on Tuesday. Penny sized hail is possible during this time as well.

One more battle with below freezing overnight lows will follow the stormy weather. Wednesday’s low is expected to be 31 degrees.

Temperatures will get higher as the week goes on however making Wednesday potentially the final overnight freeze of the season.

The rest of the week is predicted to be clear skies with temperatures hovering in the upper 50’s to mid 60’s.

The post NWS: Windy Weather with Potential for Thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

NWS: Windy Weather with Potential for Thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

NWS: Windy Weather with Potential for Thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250!

Local

Louisville Rapper Killed At Southern Indiana Casino

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close