PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Police busted a semi-truck driver with over one million dollars worth of drugs Tuesday. Seventy pounds of cocaine and 45 pounds of weed were packed into a semi-truck heading to Indianapolis from Los Angeles, California.
Indiana State Police stopped the driver for a regular inspection on I-70 in Putnam County. Still, the state trooper became suspicious of the driver, which eventually led to the discovery of the drugs. The driver was arrested and is now in jail.
The post Semi-Truck Driver Nabbed with $1M Worth of Cocaine and Weed appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Semi-Truck Driver Nabbed with $1M Worth of Cocaine and Weed was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
Make Mondays Magical with WTLC's Cash Blast Contest!
-
$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne About to Expire
-
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day
-
Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions
-
Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account
-
Celebrate Women’s History Month with WTLC’S Inspire HER Honorees!
-
Mike Pence won’t Endorse Donald Trump for President