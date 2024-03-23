Listen Live
Semi-Truck Driver Nabbed with $1M Worth of Cocaine and Weed

The state trooper became suspicious of the driver, which eventually led to the discovery of the drugs.

Published on March 23, 2024

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Police busted a semi-truck driver with over one million dollars worth of drugs Tuesday. Seventy pounds of cocaine and 45 pounds of weed were packed into a semi-truck heading to Indianapolis from Los Angeles, California.

 

Indiana State Police stopped the driver for a regular inspection on I-70 in Putnam County. Still, the state trooper became suspicious of the driver, which eventually led to the discovery of the drugs. The driver was arrested and is now in jail.

 

 

