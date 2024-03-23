Listen Live
Senate Approves Government Spending Bill

The package includes funding for the Departments of Defense, and Homeland Security.

Published on March 23, 2024

Congress Considers Spending Bill To Avert Government Shutdown

Source: Nathan Howard / Getty

Washington — The U.S. Senate has passed a one-point-two-trillion-dollar government spending bill to avert a government shutdown.  The bill was approved by a 74-24 vote at about 2 am Eastern, past the midnight deadline.

The package includes funding for the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Labor, Health and Human Services, and general government operations.  President Biden says he will sign the bill immediately.

