Listen Live
News

DaBaby “Wonder Woman,” Davido “Away” & More | Daily Visuals 3.21.24

DaBaby spends some "quality" time with his seed and Davido takes his crew on a world tour. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Just a few years into his career, DaBaby went from one of the biggest rappers in the game to one of the most polarizing figures in pop culture whether it be for his physical altercations or controversial statements made on stage. Still, the man continues to do his thing albeit with less fanfare than before and judging from his videos, he could care less how you feel about him because he’s gonna live it up one way or another.

Such is the case for his latest visual to “Wonder Woman” in which the Southern rapper shows his baby boy how to turn up when surrounded by a gang of women before DB takes to the nightclub to make it rain on the thick talent in attendance. DaBaby do love himself some thick women.

Davido meanwhile seems to be living it up himself and in his clip for “Away” the Nigerian crooner hits the road and visits exotic places where he enjoys some water sports and big boy yachts alongside his friends and fam. We all wish we had that one homie that made it big and took us on tour with them.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Odeal, Goldenboy Countup, and more.

DABABY – “WONDER WOMAN”

DAVIDO – “AWAY”

GOLDENBOY COUNTUP – “THAT CHICKEN”

ODEAL – “GASLIGHT 101”

TRAPBOY FREDDY – “POPTART”

DEEBABY & YTB FATT – “OIL CHANGE”

YUNG BANS – “STRAIGHT CASH”

MARV WON FT. QUELLE CHRIS – “GOOD THANGS”

PEEZY & NICE – “HARLEM”

AMAARAE – “ANGELS IN TIBET”

TAYLOR DIOR – “BACK2BACK”

DaBaby “Wonder Woman,” Davido “Away” & More | Daily Visuals 3.21.24  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

News

DaBaby “Wonder Woman,” Davido “Away” & More | Daily Visuals 3.21.24

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Local

Mike Pence won’t Endorse Donald Trump for President

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close