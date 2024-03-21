Just a few years into his career, DaBaby went from one of the biggest rappers in the game to one of the most polarizing figures in pop culture whether it be for his physical altercations or controversial statements made on stage. Still, the man continues to do his thing albeit with less fanfare than before and judging from his videos, he could care less how you feel about him because he’s gonna live it up one way or another.

Such is the case for his latest visual to “Wonder Woman” in which the Southern rapper shows his baby boy how to turn up when surrounded by a gang of women before DB takes to the nightclub to make it rain on the thick talent in attendance. DaBaby do love himself some thick women.

Davido meanwhile seems to be living it up himself and in his clip for “Away” the Nigerian crooner hits the road and visits exotic places where he enjoys some water sports and big boy yachts alongside his friends and fam. We all wish we had that one homie that made it big and took us on tour with them.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Odeal, Goldenboy Countup, and more.

DABABY – “WONDER WOMAN”

DAVIDO – “AWAY”

GOLDENBOY COUNTUP – “THAT CHICKEN”

ODEAL – “GASLIGHT 101”

TRAPBOY FREDDY – “POPTART”

DEEBABY & YTB FATT – “OIL CHANGE”

YUNG BANS – “STRAIGHT CASH”

MARV WON FT. QUELLE CHRIS – “GOOD THANGS”

PEEZY & NICE – “HARLEM”

AMAARAE – “ANGELS IN TIBET”

TAYLOR DIOR – “BACK2BACK”

DaBaby “Wonder Woman,” Davido “Away” & More | Daily Visuals 3.21.24 was originally published on hiphopwired.com