Deputy Constable Arrested, Accused Of Assaulting Mother Of His Child

Published on March 22, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — A deputy constable in Indianapolis is in jail charged with domestic battery.

Semorris Powell is a deputy constable in Center Township. He’s accused of physically abusing a woman who told the cops that he has threatened to kill her on several occasions. She also claims she was sexually assaulted by Powell in August of last year, and that some of the abuse happened while he was wearing his uniform.

Court documents say that Powell and the woman he’s accused of abusing have a child together.

If his line of work sounds familiar, Powell works under Center Township Constable Denise Hatch, who has been under fire of late over her recent arrest for official misconduct. The victim told police that an incident of abuse happened the day after Hatch read a statement defending her office in February.

Hatch was arrested for trying to prevent the arrest of another one of her deputy constables, Craig Regans, who was wanted for an illegal weapons possession charge last October. Hatch called the arrest an “attack” on her office.

Hatch is not commenting on Powell’s status with her office at this time.

