Man Killed, Another Injured In Crash On Indy’s Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A person was killed and another was injured Friday morning in a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

“Just after 5 am, IMPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of 46th and Emerson. A white truck appeared to be going eastbound at a high rate of speed. The white sedan was going southbound on Emerson. The truck struck the white vehicle,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sergeant Anthony Patterson.

The driver of the white sedan was ejected and later was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” said Patterson.

Patterson said both people involved in the crash were men.

“The investigator told me that it appears to just be a collision. We don’t know anything else at the moment. They’re still actively investigating it,” said Patterson.

It appeared that both of the vehicles damaged a utility pole in the area, which caused hundreds of power outages. Power has since been restored in that area.