Sober Ride Indiana Offering Discounted Rides For NCAA Tournament Games

Published on March 21, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Sober Ride Indiana is offering discounted rides to basketball fans who plan on attending the first two rounds of NCAA Tournament action being hosted in Indianapolis.

Running March 21st through the 24th, SRI will provide 1,000 coupons daily that will give a $10 discount on Uber and Lyft rides starting in or with destinations in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host multiple games between the 22nd and the 24th. Friday’s matchups include:

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky, 2 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Grambling State, 7:25 p.m.

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU, 9:55 p.m.

Friday’s winners will play again in Indianapolis on Sunday.

People interested in using one of the 1,000 daily discounts will need to visit SoberRideIndiana.com. Click on the “Redeem Ride Credits” option, then follow the instructions for their preferred ride service. The ride credits can only be redeemed between 5p.m. and 3a.m. on those days.

