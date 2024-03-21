Building Associated With Notorious Murder Case Demolished

SPEEDWAY, IND — In 1978, the Burger Chef murders shook Speedway, when four people were kidnapped and later found murdered in Johnson County. Despite decades of investigation, the case remains unsolved.
Four people – Jayne Friedt, Ruth Shelton, Daniel Davis, and Mark Flemmonds – were killed in the attack. Their families and community members are still hoping for answers.
But, the building where the victims were taken was demolished Thursday. Despite occasional leads, like a photo of a knife that may have been connected to the killings, no arrests have been made.
The property owner expects the spot to be turned into new retail space.
