SPEEDWAY, IND — In 1978, the Burger Chef murders shook Speedway, when four people were kidnapped and later found murdered in Johnson County. Despite decades of investigation, the case remains unsolved.

Four people – Jayne Friedt, Ruth Shelton, Daniel Davis, and Mark Flemmonds – were killed in the attack. Their families and community members are still hoping for answers.

But, the building where the victims were taken was demolished Thursday. Despite occasional leads, like a photo of a knife that may have been connected to the killings, no arrests have been made.

The property owner expects the spot to be turned into new retail space.

The post Building Associated With Notorious Murder Case Demolished appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Building Associated With Notorious Murder Case Demolished was originally published on wibc.com