Listen Live
News

Building Associated With Notorious Murder Case Demolished

The murders continue to haunt Indiana as one of its most notorious unsolved crimes.

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Burger Chef Murders

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

SPEEDWAY, IND — In 1978, the Burger Chef murders shook Speedway, when four people were kidnapped and later found murdered in Johnson County. Despite decades of investigation, the case remains unsolved.

Four people – Jayne Friedt, Ruth Shelton, Daniel Davis, and Mark Flemmonds – were killed in the attack. Their families and community members are still hoping for answers.

But, the building where the victims were taken was demolished Thursday. Despite occasional leads, like a photo of a knife that may have been connected to the killings, no arrests have been made.

The property owner expects the spot to be turned into new retail space.

The post Building Associated With Notorious Murder Case Demolished appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Building Associated With Notorious Murder Case Demolished  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

News

Building Associated With Notorious Murder Case Demolished

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Local

Mike Pence won’t Endorse Donald Trump for President

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Celebrity News

Urban One Honors Attendees Speak On All Things Best In Black #UrbanOneHonors

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close