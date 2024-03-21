FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police are looking for a suspect after one man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walmart store Thursday.
Officers went to the Walmart on Southtown Crossing Boulevard a few minutes before 11:45 a.m., where they say one person had been shot inside a car near the store’s grocery entrance.
At this time, they believe a suspect got out of a car in the lot, got into the victim’s car, shot the victim, then left the scene. The injured man was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
It is not yet clear what led to the shooting. Officers are now looking at surveillance footage and talking to potential witnesses.
The post One Killed in Shooting Outside Fort Wayne Walmart appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
One Killed in Shooting Outside Fort Wayne Walmart was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
Make Mondays Magical with WTLC's Cash Blast Contest!
-
$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne About to Expire
-
Celebrate Women’s History Month with WTLC’S Inspire HER Honorees!
-
Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions
-
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day
-
Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account
-
Urban One Honors Attendees Speak On All Things Best In Black #UrbanOneHonors