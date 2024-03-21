One Killed in Shooting Outside Fort Wayne Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police are looking for a suspect after one man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walmart store Thursday.

Officers went to the Walmart on Southtown Crossing Boulevard a few minutes before 11:45 a.m., where they say one person had been shot inside a car near the store’s grocery entrance.

At this time, they believe a suspect got out of a car in the lot, got into the victim’s car, shot the victim, then left the scene. The injured man was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting. Officers are now looking at surveillance footage and talking to potential witnesses.

