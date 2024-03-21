Listen Live
Local

One Killed in Shooting Outside Fort Wayne Walmart

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
The exterior of a Walmart store in Teterboro, New Jersey.

Source: (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police are looking for a suspect after one man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walmart store Thursday.

Officers went to the Walmart on Southtown Crossing Boulevard a few minutes before 11:45 a.m., where they say one person had been shot inside a car near the store’s grocery entrance.

At this time, they believe a suspect got out of a car in the lot, got into the victim’s car, shot the victim, then left the scene. The injured man was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting. Officers are now looking at surveillance footage and talking to potential witnesses.

The post One Killed in Shooting Outside Fort Wayne Walmart appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

One Killed in Shooting Outside Fort Wayne Walmart  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

One Killed in Shooting Outside Fort Wayne Walmart

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Local

Mike Pence won’t Endorse Donald Trump for President

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Celebrity News

Urban One Honors Attendees Speak On All Things Best In Black #UrbanOneHonors

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close