GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield man has been charged with multiple child-related crimes, including the sexual exploitation of a minor, for having inappropriate relationships with young girls online.

Hamilton County police first began investigating Bobby Linhart last May, after getting a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

According to the Department of Justice, Linhart used the online name “maps.syb” to have explicit conversations with girls between the ages of 12 and 15. Some of the girls sent images and videos of themselves, and he shared some of that content with another child.

Officers believe he even tried to meet a few girls for sex. They think he went to at least three different cities in order to “have sex or attempt to have sex with underage children;” one of his victims was 12 years old.

At his home, investigators say they found THC vape pens, marijuana, possible cocaine, Xanax, a gun, and more, as well as devices with explicit content.

Linhart is also facing charges for coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, distribution of child sexual abuse material, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is still looking into this case. If you know of any others who may have been victims of Linhart, please call 317-595-3300, or submit a tip here.

The post Greenfield Man Charged With Sexually Exploiting Children, More appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Greenfield Man Charged With Sexually Exploiting Children, More was originally published on wibc.com