Listen Live
Local

Kokomo Couple Accused Of Hiding Fentanyl In Baby’s Formula

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Drugs in Howard County

Source: Howard County Sheriff’s Office

KOKOMO, Ind.–A couple from Kokomo was arrested this week. They are accused of hiding several grams of fentanyl in a baby formula container, making and selling pills made of fentanyl, and more.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Celie Jackson and Todd Warren around noon on Tuesday at their home on East Hoffer Street. In the home, the police say they found 98 counterfeit M/30 fentanyl pills, an illegally possessed Glock firearm, more than 100 grams of field-tested positive of fentanyl, lots of money, and a pill press.

They eventually also found the fentanyl in the infant’s container.

Both Jackson and Warren are facing several drug and child neglect charges. They were taken to the Howard County Jail.

The estimated lethal dose of fentanyl is about 2 milligrams (mg). Depending on where the fentanyl comes from (i.e. illicit or prescription), the lethal dose may be lower.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Indiana Department of Protective Children Services in this case.

The post Kokomo Couple Accused Of Hiding Fentanyl In Baby’s Formula appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Kokomo Couple Accused Of Hiding Fentanyl In Baby’s Formula  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Kokomo Couple Accused Of Hiding Fentanyl In Baby’s Formula

Local

Mike Pence won’t Endorse Donald Trump for President

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Celebrity News

Urban One Honors Attendees Speak On All Things Best In Black #UrbanOneHonors

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close