Kokomo Couple Accused Of Hiding Fentanyl In Baby’s Formula

KOKOMO, Ind.–A couple from Kokomo was arrested this week. They are accused of hiding several grams of fentanyl in a baby formula container, making and selling pills made of fentanyl, and more.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Celie Jackson and Todd Warren around noon on Tuesday at their home on East Hoffer Street. In the home, the police say they found 98 counterfeit M/30 fentanyl pills, an illegally possessed Glock firearm, more than 100 grams of field-tested positive of fentanyl, lots of money, and a pill press.

They eventually also found the fentanyl in the infant’s container.

Both Jackson and Warren are facing several drug and child neglect charges. They were taken to the Howard County Jail.

The estimated lethal dose of fentanyl is about 2 milligrams (mg). Depending on where the fentanyl comes from (i.e. illicit or prescription), the lethal dose may be lower.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Indiana Department of Protective Children Services in this case.

