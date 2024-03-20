TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A former Corrections Officer is facing her own prison time for accepting bribes from an inmate in Terre Haute – with whom she had romantic encounters.

According to the Department of Justice, Jordan Kelsheimer provided an inmate at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute with tobacco in exchange for money.

Essentially, one of the inmate’s relatives would pay Kelsheimer $400 per carton of Newport cigarettes. All total, she made more than $5,000.

But, police soon learned that the woman’s relationship with the inmate may not have been platonic.

They say jail staff found love letters from the inmate to Kelsheimer. And, other inmates later said the two had kissed and shared “more intimate contact” in or near her office.

Kelsheimer has been sentenced to eight months in prison. After prison, she will face another two years of supervision by the U.S. Probation Office, and she must pay a $500 fine.

The post Former Terre Haute Corrections Officer Heading to Prison appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Former Terre Haute Corrections Officer Heading to Prison was originally published on wibc.com