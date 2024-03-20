Listen Live
Local

One Killed, One Hurt in Rockville Road Shooting Wednesday

Published on March 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead, and another is seriously hurt, after a shooting in Indianapolis late Wednesday morning.

Officers went to a home on Rockville Road around 11:20 a.m.  Indy Metro Police say they found two men in the driveway of the home, and there were also guns nearby.

One of the men was pronounced dead, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, it is not exactly clear what happened.  But, police believe everyone involved knew one another before the shooting, and they “detained one person at the scene.”

If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office, or contact Crime Stoppers.

IMPD Homicide Office Contact:

Detective Christopher Edwards

317-327-3475

Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov

The post One Killed, One Hurt in Rockville Road Shooting Wednesday appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

One Killed, One Hurt in Rockville Road Shooting Wednesday  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

One Killed, One Hurt in Rockville Road Shooting Wednesday

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Local

Mike Pence won’t Endorse Donald Trump for President

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Celebrity News

Urban One Honors Attendees Speak On All Things Best In Black #UrbanOneHonors

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close