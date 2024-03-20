Listen Live
Indiana State Senator Jean Breaux Passes Away

Indiana State Senator Jean Breaux Passes Away

Published on March 20, 2024

Senator Jean Breux

Source: Senator Jean Breaux / Senator Jean Breaux

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Sen. Jean Breaux passed away Wednesday, just two days after her announcement to spend more time with family amid ongoing health issues. Her statement issued Monday afternoon came after reports over the weekend that she was in hospice care. She missed the 2024 legislative session that ended Friday.

The Democrat Breaux represented District 34, which includes parts of Marion County’s Center, Lawrence, Warren, and Washington townships. Breaux was first appointed to the Senate in 2006. Later that year, she was elected to the Senate.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb released the following statement today in response to the death of State Sen. Jean Breaux:

“State Senator Jean Breaux dedicated nearly two distinguished decades of her life serving others. Her passion for representing and helping her constituents, including serving on the Commission on Improving the Status of Children in Indiana and her commitment to public health, was a model and joy to be around. The statehouse will not be the same without her in the chamber, but her spirit and legacy will live on through the countless Hoosiers she inspired. Janet and I send our condolences to her loved ones including her mother, former State Senator Billie Breaux, during this difficult time.”  

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, (D-Indianapolis), released the following statement Wednesday:

Unfortunately, we have just received news that Senator Jean Breaux passed away today. It is a heavy and extremely sad day. The loss of State Senator Jean Breaux will be profoundly felt by the countless lives she touched, and we join so many in mourning the loss of her incredible life. We send our sincerest condolences to her mother, former State Senator Billie Breaux, and her family during this time. We kindly ask that all media and the public respect the family’s privacy at this time. The family will release information about a memorial service for Senator Jean Breaux once they have had time to make arrangements.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



