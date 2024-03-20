Senator Mike Braun Calls National Debt a Security Threat

WASHINGTON – The Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by U.S. Senator Mike Bruan Thursday.

Braun’s concern over the national debt rising beyond 34 trillion dollars is why he introduced a resolution to recognize the issue as a national security threat.

“We have more than doubled our national debt in just ten years,” said Senator Braun. “America is moving down a dangerous and unsustainable path of reckless spending and the federal government has yet to take it seriously. Our colossal national debt is an absolute threat to national security and I’m glad that I was able to make the Senate to unanimously recognize this dire threat today.”

Braun says the national debt will put a burden on future Americans that he never imagined.

