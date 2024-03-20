Listen Live
Local

Senator Mike Braun Calls National Debt a Security Threat

Published on March 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Mike Braun

Source: (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – The Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by U.S. Senator Mike Bruan Thursday.

Braun’s concern over the national debt rising beyond 34 trillion dollars is why he introduced a resolution to recognize the issue as a national security threat.

“We have more than doubled our national debt in just ten years,” said Senator Braun. “America is moving down a dangerous and unsustainable path of reckless spending and the federal government has yet to take it seriously. Our colossal national debt is an absolute threat to national security and I’m glad that I was able to make the Senate to unanimously recognize this dire threat today.”

Braun says the national debt will put a burden on future Americans that he never imagined.

The post Senator Mike Braun Calls National Debt a Security Threat appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Senator Mike Braun Calls National Debt a Security Threat  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Senator Mike Braun Calls National Debt a Security Threat

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Local

Mike Pence won’t Endorse Donald Trump for President

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Celebrity News

Urban One Honors Attendees Speak On All Things Best In Black #UrbanOneHonors

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close