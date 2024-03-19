Listen Live
George Thorogood & The Destroyers Headlining Carb Day Concert

Published on March 19, 2024

Source: Rebecca Sapp / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2024 Carb Day Line-up was announced on Tuesday and will feature George Thorogood & The Destroyers as the headline act.

Carb Day is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 24th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Gates for the Carb Day concert will open at 2 p.m.

Thorogood and his band will receive opening support from 90’s hit makers in the Gin Blossoms.

“Carb Day is the unofficial start to summer and the kickoff to race weekend for many of our fans; they take the day off from work and spend it at IMS,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “From on-track action like the final practice and Pit Stop Challenge to hip DJs and cool rock concerts, it’s a day like no other at the Racing Capital of the World. George Thorogood & The Destroyers, as well as Gin Blossoms and Kid Quill, are a great addition to a full day of entertainment.”

Tickets are on-sale now at IMS.com, fans can also call 317-492-6700 or visit the IMS Ticket Office. They will include access to all on-track activities as well, including the final practice for the 108th Indianapolis 500 and the INDYCAR Pit Stop Challenge. Prices start at $45 for general admission with VIP tickets selling for $275.

