Sen. Young’s Bill to Make Early College Courses & Credits More Accessible

Published on March 19, 2024

Todd Young

Source: (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Making college more accessible is the goal of a bipartisan bill created by Indiana’s senior senator.

The Fast Track To and Through College Act, reintroduced by Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young and New Hampshire Democrat Senator Maggie Hassan, would provide more college credit resources for high school students across the country.

The bill would create a competitive grant program that would allow high school students to enroll in early college programs, take a full year of early college courses towards their degree, ensure students receive college credit, and would expand access to early college programs by allowing Pell Grants to cover dual-enrollment costs for low-income, Pell-eligible students in states receiving a fast-track grant.

“Early college programs provide students with affordable opportunities to prepare for post-secondary education,” said Senator Young in a Tuesday press release. “Our bill would help create a pathway for more high school students to earn college credits, including providing access to advanced coursework, dual credits, and professional support.”

From Senator Young’s press release:

The Fast Track To and Through College Act is supported by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, Advance CTE, All4Ed, Association for Career and Technical Education, Bard Early Colleges, Center for Higher Education Policy and Practice at SNHU, Complete College America, Education Reform Now, Empower Schools, Jobs for the Future, KnowledgeWorks, Linked Learning Alliance, Massachusetts Alliance for Early College, National Association of Secondary School Principals, National Urban League, New Hampshire Learning Initiative, Michigan Association for Computers in Learning, and Third Way.

