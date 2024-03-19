Listen Live
Colts QB Anthony Richardson Helps Stranded Driver

Published on March 19, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have ever had a flat tire, you may know the stress of dealing with a tire change on a busy roadway. Well, one driver was dealing with that problem when he got help from a Hoosier athlete.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson helped driver Parker Suddeth last week, after Suddeth’s car experienced a “tire blowout” on I-65.

In an Instagram post, Suddeth noted that Richardson was “the only man who had the decency to help.” He later wrote, “I guess I’m a colts [sic] fan now.”

Richardson later responded to the post with, “My guy! Weird way to make a new friend, rooting for ya my dude!” The Indianapolis Colts also commented, “That AAAR roadside assistance coming in clutch.”

