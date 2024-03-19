Halle Bailey and DDG’s relationship is the sweetest and most supportive we have seen in awhile from two blossoming celebrities. Halle absolutely adores her boo DDG and all his wild and funny antics with their son Halo. Check out this sweet moment where he gives Halle her flowers in their own special “Halle Awards” ceremony.

As the formal awards season wraps, DDG had one more ceremony for his girlfriend Halle to attend. The rapper gave her the sweetest surprise with an at-home awards show to shower his queen.

On a video posted to social media, DDG shared a completely random and improvised ceremony where the “Little Mermaid” star brought home an award in each category.

His special video showcased a one of one ceremony titled, “The Halle Awards.” The new mommy to their son Halo is holding her son while feeding him a bottle. DDG pulls up a chair so she could take a sit on her throne.

DDG began presenting her with awards one by one. One was for “Best Cat Sitter” and another for “Best Woman;.” Others included “Best New Single” for her latest track “In Your Hands.’” He also included “Best New Artist” to her list.

As she wiped her tears, the proud dad presented her with the “Best Sweetheart” award. He even gave her a trophy for the “Best Partner” award as she smiled from ear to ear.

The final award was the tearjerker, and it was presented by the all-star father-son duo.

“I want to give this award for the best one ever,” DDG said while making a funny newborn voice, pretending to be Halo.

Bailey’s tears came rolling down as he presented her with the ultimate award as “Best Mother.”

“That was really sweet,” she said in the video.

The celebrity couple initially started dating in March 2022 and welcomed their first child, Halo, in December 2023.

Check out the sweet moment below:

The Halle Awards: DDG Showers Halle Bailey With Love In A Special At-Home Awards Ceremony was originally published on globalgrind.com