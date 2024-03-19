Listen Live
MrBeast Teaming With Amazon For New Competition Series Offering The Biggest Prize Payout In Television History

1,000 contestants will compete for a massive $5 million payout.

Published on March 19, 2024

UFC 299: Holland v Page

Source: Chris Unger / Getty / MrBeast

The bidding war for MrBeast and his competition series is over; the popular YouTuber is coming to Amazon and bringing the money with him.

Spotted on The Hollywood Reporter, MrBeast will have his first traditional TV series at Amazon after striking a deal with Amazon MGM Studios for what is described as the “biggest reality competition series in television history.”

According to the website, the series will be based on his YouTube show Beast Games. 

Per THR:

The project is based on his YouTube show and titled Beast Games. It will feature 1,000 contestants competing for a $5 million cash payout. The prize is touted as the biggest single prize in the history of television and streaming.

Sources say Amazon outbid at least one major streaming rival to make the deal with MrBeast, a.k.a. Jimmy Donaldson, who is the most popular content creator on YouTube. Donaldson also negotiated the right to retain creative control of the production.

Netflix’s Squid Games: The Challenge was the previous record holder, offering its contestants a life-changing $4.56 million in prize money.

MrBeast Wants To Make A Strong Case For YouTuber Succeeding On Other Platforms

In a statement, MrBeast spoke about the show, saying, “My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms. Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, adds, “MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world. We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience.”

Sounds lit. Will you be watching?

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

