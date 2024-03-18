Listen Live
Local

Jeff Lynne’s ELO Performing in Indianapolis on Final Tour

Published on March 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Jeff Lynne's ELO Tour Indy Show

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff Lynne’s ELO announced on Monday that they will embark on their final tour in 2024. The group will stop by Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis one final time on Saturday, September 7th.

The “Over and Out Tour” will visit 27 different arenas across North America. It will celebrate a career spanning more than half a century with multiple platinum selling albums which culminated with an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Tickets for the final tour go on sale Friday, March 22nd at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at jefflynneselo.com or livenation.com.

The post Jeff Lynne’s ELO Performing in Indianapolis on Final Tour appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO Performing in Indianapolis on Final Tour  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Jeff Lynne’s ELO Performing in Indianapolis on Final Tour

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Local

Mike Pence won’t Endorse Donald Trump for President

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Celebrity News

Urban One Honors Attendees Speak On All Things Best In Black #UrbanOneHonors

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close