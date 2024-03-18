Listen Live
Entertainment

#WE2024 Co-Headliner Joe Speaks On Longevity, “Big Rich Town” and More With Big Ron

Published on March 18, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

R&B crooner Joe has been long considered as one of the greats of our generation. With over 30 years in the business, he still continues to put on an amazing show for his devoted fans. Such is the case when he and fellow legend Tamia hit the stage in Greensboro last weekend (ahead of their headlining show at our 2024 Women’s Empowerment Expo on April 13).

We sent our homie Big Ron out in these streets to chop it up with him to talk about his longevity in the business and what advice he has to any up-and-coming musicians. And for all of our Power fans, you already know we had to ask about “Big Rich Town.”

Watch the full interview above and don’t forget to cop your tickets to Women’s Empowerment 2024, hitting the PNC Arena on April 13!

Get your tickets HERE

#WE2024 Co-Headliner Joe Speaks On Longevity, “Big Rich Town” and More With Big Ron  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Entertainment

#WE2024 Co-Headliner Joe Speaks On Longevity, “Big Rich Town” and More With Big Ron

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Local

Mike Pence won’t Endorse Donald Trump for President

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Celebrity News

Urban One Honors Attendees Speak On All Things Best In Black #UrbanOneHonors

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close