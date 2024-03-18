Diddy Pulls Up To Kanye West’s Rolling Loud Set In LA

With all the turmoil P. Diddy’s been embroiled in as of late, it doesn’t seem like he has many people wanting to associate with him in public these days. With that being the case it seems like Diddy has reverted to mending an old relationship with an equally polarizing Hip-Hop icon, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

According to TMZ, Diddy made a rare public appearance over the weekend when he showed up at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, and interestingly enough took in Kanye West’s set alongside his daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs.

The move comes two years after Diddy and Kanye West got into a very public spat after Diddy called Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” attire “tone deaf” during an interview on The Breakfast Club in 2022.

That in turn caused Kanye to lash out and not only post some personal text messages between the two men, but also led to Ye saying that Diddy was sent by the Jewish people to threaten him.

Ye really do be blaming a lot of sh*t on the Jewish community.

Still, it looks like Diddy might be willing to bury the hatchet as he popped up at Ye and To Dolla $ign’s Rolling Loud set, which sounds like it was lackluster, to say the least.

Per TMZ:

Check out the vid … Diddy brought his whole crew to the set — he always rolls deep — and appeared to pull up as Ye’s and Ty Dolla $ign‘s “Keys To My Life” played over the speakers.

And Diddy made the evening a whole family affair … ’cause he was also spotted in the back/side stage area with his son Justin while watching the controversial performance.

The show certainly had people up in arms … ’cause instead of performing live, Kanye and Ty stood onstage and just played recordings of their songs — leaving lots of fans disappointed.

Unclear how Diddy felt about the show … or if he and Ye sat down for a conversation — ’cause they kinda gotta clear the air about their viral 2022 beef.

Seems like that set was a dud to be quite honest.

Regardless of how the show turned out, it was a very interesting move on Diddy’s part as one has to wonder if he wants to reconnect with Kanye or if it was just a family outing for the sake of family time.

What do y’all think of Diddy attending Kanye’s set at Rolling Loud? Let us know in the comments section below.

—

Photo: Getty

