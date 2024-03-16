Listen Live
Local

A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis

A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis

Published on March 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

 

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was fatally shot at a home on the far east side of Indianapolis late Friday night.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

IMPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3900 block of Ireland Drive around 11 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot. That’s in a residential neighborhood near East 38th Street and North Post Road.

When police arrived, they found the person with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

 

The post A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis

Local

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne About to Expire

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Local

Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close