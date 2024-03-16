INDIANAPOLIS — If you enjoy riding your bike, you may want to know that a recent study found Indianapolis as one of the most dangerous cities for cyclists in the country. About 4.2% of traffic fatalities in the city “were those on bikes.” Sweeney Merrigan Law LLP conducted the study, using data from the NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. The study determined that Tucson, Arizona is the most dangerous, followed by Indianapolis in the second spot. Other cities in the top five are Jacksonville, Florida, Phoenix, Arizona, and Fresno, California.
The post Study Finds Indianapolis 2nd Most Dangerous City for Bicyclists appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Study Finds Indianapolis 2nd Most Dangerous City for Bicyclists was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
The Murder of a 5-year-old Found in a Suitcase Getting National Attention Again
-
Make Mondays Magical with WTLC's Cash Blast Contest!
-
$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne About to Expire
-
Celebrate Women’s History Month with WTLC’S Inspire HER Honorees!
-
Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions
-
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day
-
Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account