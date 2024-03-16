Listen Live
Local

Study Finds Indianapolis 2nd Most Dangerous City for Bicyclists

Study Finds Indianapolis 2nd Most Dangerous City for Bicyclists

Published on March 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

 

 

Man on bike dies

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

 

INDIANAPOLIS — If you enjoy riding your bike, you may want to know that a recent study found Indianapolis as one of the most dangerous cities for cyclists in the country. About 4.2% of traffic fatalities in the city “were those on bikes.” Sweeney Merrigan Law LLP conducted the study, using data from the NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. The study determined that Tucson, Arizona is the most dangerous, followed by Indianapolis in the second spot. Other cities in the top five are Jacksonville, Florida, Phoenix, Arizona, and Fresno, California.

 

 

The post Study Finds Indianapolis 2nd Most Dangerous City for Bicyclists appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Study Finds Indianapolis 2nd Most Dangerous City for Bicyclists  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Study Finds Indianapolis 2nd Most Dangerous City for Bicyclists

Local

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne About to Expire

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Local

Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close