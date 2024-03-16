Listen Live
Indiana DNR Searching for Missing Teenager

Published on March 16, 2024

VERSAILLES, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is now looking for a missing teenager.

Officers say they found 18-year-old Carson Hughes’ car near Versailles Lake Friday afternoon, and the boy’s kayak was on the water. A search of land and water began, with officers using “thermal and side-scan sonar technologies.”

As of Friday night, they had still not found the teenager. The search then had to stop “due to darkness and unsafe search conditions,” but efforts to find the Osgood teenager were expected to continue Saturday.

If you know anything about this, please call the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement Dispatch Center at 812-837-9536.

