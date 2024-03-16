JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — You may remember hearing about a woman and three children who were found dead in Jefferson County last December. Now, State Police think they know what happened.
Officers found the four at a burning home on East Telegraph Hill Road on December 12th. Unfortunately, all four were pronounced dead at the scene.
Following an investigation and autopsies of the bodies, police believe 35-year-old Naomi Briner shot her three children – 12-year-old Adelia, 8-year-old Leland, and 6-year-old Iyla – before shooting herself.
Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter said, “My heart goes out to the involved families for the tragedy that they have endured… At this time, I am not requesting that investigators pursue any additional leads in this case.”
Learn more about the story here.
The post ISP: Jefferson County Mother Shot Her Children and Herself appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
ISP: Jefferson County Mother Shot Her Children and Herself was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
The Murder of a 5-year-old Found in a Suitcase Getting National Attention Again
-
Make Mondays Magical with WTLC's Cash Blast Contest!
-
$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne About to Expire
-
Celebrate Women’s History Month with WTLC’S Inspire HER Honorees!
-
Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions
-
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day
-
Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account