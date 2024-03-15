Listen Live
Local

Got Storm Damage? Here’s How To Report It in Indiana

Published on March 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
close up of hand woman typing on smart phone at home

Source: PHOTO: THINKSTOCK/EUGENIO MARONGIU

STATEWIDE–The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) is accepting damage reports for the severe storms that hit Randolph and Jefferson County on Thursday March 14.

If you live in Randolph or Jefferson County and are a victim of storm damage, you are asked to dial Indiana 211 to report it or go to the Indiana 211 website.

The IDHS says collecting assessments this way will help them get the proper damage estimates and figure out the next course of action as the cleanup continues in those communities.

Right now, they urge only people who live in Randolph and Jefferson counties to use the 211 service. Hoosiers that live in other counties should reach out to their local emergency manager.

Agriculture damage should be reported to the Purdue Extension.

Police believe nearly 40 people were injured in the tornadoes that hit those two counties.

The post Got Storm Damage? Here’s How To Report It in Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Got Storm Damage? Here’s How To Report It in Indiana  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne About to Expire

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Local

Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Celebrity News

Urban One Honors Attendees Speak On All Things Best In Black #UrbanOneHonors

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close